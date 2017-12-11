Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Officially dealt to Yankees
The Yankees officially announced Monday that they acquired Stanton and cash from the Marlins in exchange for Starlin Castro, Jorge Guzman and Jose Devers.
As expected, Stanton approved the move to New York and the deal was made official Monday morning. The 2017 NL MVP, who hit .281/.376/.631 with 59 homers and 132 RBI in 159 games last season, will join an already potent lineup that led the majors in homers and was second in runs scored and RBI last year.
