Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Officially lands on IL

Stanton (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

This was expected after it was revealed that Stanton is dealing with a right PCL strain. The slugger will be reevaluated in 10 days, at which point a timetable for his return will hopefully emerge; at this point, it seems likely that he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break. Mike Tauchman was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move, while Brett Gardner figures to see the majority of time in left field in place of Stanton.

