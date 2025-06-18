Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: On bench Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Angels.
Stanton started at designated hitter and picked up two hits in both of his first two games back from the 60-day injured list, but he will get a breather Wednesday. Jasson Dominguez will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter and will bat eighth.
