Stanton is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Stanton started the past nine games and will receive a day off after going 7-for-38 with zero home runs and 16 strikeouts during that stretch. Josh Donaldson will serve as the designated hitter Sunday while DJ LeMahieu moves to the hot corner.
