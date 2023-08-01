Stanton is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Rays.
Stanton will hit the bench Tuesday after making 18 straight starts, a stretch during which he produced a .191/.291/.515 slash line with seven home runs, 15 RBI and 11 runs. Aaron Judge will serve as the designated hitter while Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jake Bauers start in the corner outfield.
