Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Out of Yankees' lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
Stanton has been on a two on, one off plan since returning from the injured list, and it's his turn to sit out Tuesday after starting the previous two days. Ben Rice is at designated hitter and batting second for the Yankees.
