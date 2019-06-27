Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Out until August

General manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that he doesn't expect Stanton (knee) to return from the 10-day injured list in July, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton exited Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays with what was initially labeled as a right knee contusion, but a follow-up MRI revealed that he was actually dealing with a strained PCL. While Cashman didn't pinpoint an exact timeline for Stanton's return, he called August "the sweet spot" for when the slugger might resume playing again, per Hoch. With Stanton on the shelf for at least a month, Brett Gardner is expected to settle back into an everyday role in the outfield. Clint Frazier could also be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the near future to offer another alternative while Stanton is sidelined.