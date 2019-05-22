Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Pauses rehab assignment
Stanton's rehab assignment was put on hold Tuesday due to left calf tightness.
Stanton is already onto his third injury of the season, as he strained his shoulder while recovering from a biceps strain and now suffered a calf injury while recovering from the shoulder issue. He made it through one rehab game before the assignment had to be paused. The severity of this latest setback remains unclear.
