Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Playing right field in Miami
Stanton is hitting second and starting in right field Tuesday in Miami, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
This was fully expected, as the Yankees said Stanton, who had been dealing hamstring tightness, would be able to play the field in this interleague series, but now we have confirmation. Stanton is hitting .324/.407/.743 with eight home runs in 74 at-bats this month. The Yankees have another game in Miami on Wednesday, followed by an off day before heading to Baltimore for this weekend's series.
