Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Ramping things up Monday
Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton (shoulder) will start ramping up his activities Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Stanton will go through a pair of "light" workouts Saturday and Sunday, and if everything goes off without a hitch, the veteran slugger will be cleared to ramp things up from there. Look for an updated timetable for his return to emerge once he's cleared to increase his activities.
