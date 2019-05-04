Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Ramping things up Monday

Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton (shoulder) will start ramping up his activities Monday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Stanton will go through a pair of "light" workouts Saturday and Sunday, and if everything goes off without a hitch, the veteran slugger will be cleared to ramp things up from there. Look for an updated timetable for his return to emerge once he's cleared to increase his activities.

