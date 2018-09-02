Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Rare day off Sunday

Stanton is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Tigers.

Stanton has been a mainstay in the Yankees lineup as the team has dealt with numerous injuries, starting 84 consecutive games going back to late May. New acquisition Andrew McCutchen grabs the start in right field while Gary Sanchez -- fresh off the disabled list -- will serve as designated hitter. The 28-year-old slugger and his 33 home runs should return to the lineup when the Yankees travel to Oakland on Monday.