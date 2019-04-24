Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Receives cortisone injection

Stanton is fully recovered from his biceps strain but received a cortisone injection in his left shoulder, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton has been out since the start of April with the left biceps strain and following the cortisone injection isn't expected to begin ramping up his swinging until the Red Sox arrive in Arizona next Tuesday. The nature of the shoulder issue and his new recovery timetable remains unclear beyond next week, but Stanton seems likely to be sidelined at least until mid-May.