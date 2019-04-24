Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Receives cortisone injection
Stanton is fully recovered from his biceps strain but received a cortisone injection in his left shoulder, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton has been out since the start of April with the left biceps strain and following the cortisone injection isn't expected to begin ramping up his swinging until the Red Sox arrive in Arizona next Tuesday. The nature of the shoulder issue and his new recovery timetable remains unclear beyond next week, but Stanton seems likely to be sidelined at least until mid-May.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...