Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Rehab could begin Monday

Stanton's (shoulder) rehab assignment could begin Monday or Tuesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Stanton played just three games this season before dealing with biceps, shoulder and calf injuries. The length of his absence means his rehab assignment is unlikely to be brief, though the Yankees have yet to give a precise timetable for his return.

