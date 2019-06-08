Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Rehab could begin Monday
Stanton's (shoulder) rehab assignment could begin Monday or Tuesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Stanton played just three games this season before dealing with biceps, shoulder and calf injuries. The length of his absence means his rehab assignment is unlikely to be brief, though the Yankees have yet to give a precise timetable for his return.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Prepping for rehab assigment•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nearing return to rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Shut down for 7-10 days•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Pauses rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Dealing with leg soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...