Stanton (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Stanton spent just over a month on the injured list while recovering from a hamstring strain, but he took part in several simulated games recently. The 30-year-old could be eased back into a regular role in the near future to keep him healthy ahead of the playoffs. Stanton played in just 14 games prior to his injury, slashing .293/.453/.585 with three home runs and seven RBI.
