Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Remains in rehab phase

Stanton (knee) has yet to resume baseball activities, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton was activated off the injured list in mid-June but made it only a week in the majors before returning to the shelf with the right knee sprain. The veteran slugger isn't expected to rejoin the Yankees in July and his recovery timeline is unlikely to come into focus until he begins taking part in baseball activities.

