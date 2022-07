Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros.

Stanton will get a breather for the early game after he played in Tuesday's All-Star Game in Los Angeles, launching a two-run homer and winning the game's MVP award in the American League's 3-2 victory. Joey Gallo will get the start in right field and bat ninth in Thursday's matinee.