Stanton (Achilles) has resumed baseball activities, but a timeline for his return remains undetermined, Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network reports.

Stanton is eligible to return from the IL, but it doesn't appear that he'll rejoin the Yankees immediately. The slugger hasn't played since July 23, so he may need a minor-league rehab stint if he doesn't return soon. Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently said that Stanton is "feeling good" and that he "continues to improve," per MLB.com.