Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes baseball activities

Stanton (shoulder) ran and hit in the cage Thursday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Stanton had been shut down from baseball activities after suffering a calf strain last week, so this is an encouraging step for the veteran slugger. Manager Aaron Boone is hoping Stanton will be able to ramp up to live batting practice soon, at which point an updated timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.

