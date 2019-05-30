Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes baseball activities
Stanton (shoulder) ran and hit in the cage Thursday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Stanton had been shut down from baseball activities after suffering a calf strain last week, so this is an encouraging step for the veteran slugger. Manager Aaron Boone is hoping Stanton will be able to ramp up to live batting practice soon, at which point an updated timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Shut down for 7-10 days•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Pauses rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Dealing with leg soreness•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not in High-A lineup•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Activation this weekend unlikely•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers in rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.