Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes light activity

Stanton (knee) resumed light baseball activities Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Stanton was able to throw and hit off a tee, which is encouraging progress for the veteran slugger, who has been sidelined for more than a month with a right knee injury. He's also been running on an anti-gravity treadmill, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Despite the encouraging progress, Stanton remains without a clear return timeline.

