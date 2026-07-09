Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes running after PRP injection

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Thursday that Stanton (calf) has resumed running after receiving a PRP injection, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 36-year-old has been sidelined since late April due to recurring calf issues. He initially suffered a strained right calf before suffering a new strain in the same calf while rehabbing last month. It's unclear what kind of timeline Stanton is looking at for his potential return to the lineup. He slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, 14 RBI, eight runs scored, one stolen base and a 6:29 BB:K across 96 trips to the plate before going down with the injuries.