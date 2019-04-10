Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes swinging
Stanton has begun swinging a bat, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Stanton is slightly ahead of schedule, as he wasn't originally expected to resume swinging until this weekend. The slugger is trending in the right direction, though he'll likely remain without a timetable for his return until he's further along in his rehab.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hitting off tee soon•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: May take swings next weekend•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return in three weeks•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Shut down for 10 days•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits injured list with biceps strain•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heating up during spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...