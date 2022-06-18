Stanton isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Stanton started in the last seven games and hit .182 with two homers, a double, six runs, six RBI, seven walks and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Aaron Judge serves as the designated hitter with Marwin Gonzalez entering the lineup in right field.
