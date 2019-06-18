Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Returns from IL
Stanton (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list as expected Tuesday.
Stanton had been out since the end of March with a string of injuries. He's ready to go now after going 6-for-21 with five homers over six rehab games. He'll have to play the outfield more than before after Edwin Encarnacion was acquired to fill the designated hitter spot, but regardless of where he plays, he'll occupy a key spot in a strong lineup.
