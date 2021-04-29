Stanton went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.
All three of Stanton's hits were singles. In the third inning, he scored on Gio Urshela's three-run home run. Stanton also scored on an Aaron Hicks sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. The 31-year-old Stanton is slashing .229/.289/.470 with six home runs, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored across 90 plate appearances. He's gone 10-for-26 (.385) during a six-game hitting streak.
