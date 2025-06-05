Stanton (elbows) is tracking toward making his season debut around mid-June, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Stanton is at the Yankees' spring training complex in Florida and could remain there to work out and take at-bats through the weekend. He's likely to begin a short rehab assignment after that, possibly as soon as early next week. Stanton is coming back from tennis elbow in both arms. The Yankees will have some decisions to make with their lineup upon Stanton's return, as they've already had to juggle playing time in the outfield and designated hitter between Ben Rice, Jasson Dominguez (thumb) and Trent Grisham. Stanton's arrival will only cloud that picture.