Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Set for six innings Saturday
Stanton is scheduled to play about six innings in the field Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton is out of the lineup Friday, but manager Aaron Boone assured everyone that the slugger hadn't had another setback; Boone said Stanton made it through his first two games back in good shape. In those two games, Stanton logged a total of seven plate appearances, going 1-for-6 with a double, a walk and two strikeouts.
