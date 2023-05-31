Stanton (hamstring) is headed to Los Angeles to rejoin the Yankees for their series against the Dodgers this weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton has played just one rehab game following a nearly seven-week absence with a strained hamstring, but evidently the Yankees are convinced he's ready. He was in the designated hitter spot for that one rehab contest, but the plan has been for Stanton to see action in the outfield with the Yanks, as well. He's put up an .854 OPS with four homers in 13 games for the Bombers this season.