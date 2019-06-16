Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Set to return from IL on Tuesday

The Yankees intend to activate Stanton (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

One of the higher-profile players on the Yankees' roster who has spent extended time on the IL this season, Stanton finally looks to have moved past the biceps, calf and shoulder injuries that have kept him on the shelf since April 1. Stanton has put his huge power on display during his current minor-league rehab assignment, homering four times in four games between High-A Tampa and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Assuming he experiences no recurrence of the shoulder issue coming out of Saturday's appearance with the Triple-A club, Stanton should immediately reclaim an everyday role in left field. Stanton's arrival will likely leave Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier to vie for one spot in the Yankees' regular outfield.