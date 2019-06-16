Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Set to return from IL on Tuesday
The Yankees intend to activate Stanton (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
One of the higher-profile players on the Yankees' roster who has spent extended time on the IL this season, Stanton finally looks to have moved past the biceps, calf and shoulder injuries that have kept him on the shelf since April 1. Stanton has put his huge power on display during his current minor-league rehab assignment, homering four times in four games between High-A Tampa and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Assuming he experiences no recurrence of the shoulder issue coming out of Saturday's appearance with the Triple-A club, Stanton should immediately reclaim an everyday role in left field. Stanton's arrival will likely leave Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier to vie for one spot in the Yankees' regular outfield.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return for homestand•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Will start rehab games Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Rehab could begin Monday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Prepping for rehab assigment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...