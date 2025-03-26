Stanton (elbows) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 24.
It's a procedural move for the veteran slugger, who remains sidelined indefinitely as he continues to deal with tennis elbow in both arms, in addition to a calf injury. Stant has yet to resume baseball activities, and there's been no indication of when or if he'll be able to take the field in 2025.
