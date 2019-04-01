Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Shut down for 10 days
Stanton will be shut down from all baseball activities for 10 days due to his strained left biceps, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Stanton reportedly suffered the injury while swinging. He'll still need to work his way back after the shutdown period, so the Yankees are currently framing his return date as "sometime this month."
