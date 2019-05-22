Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Shut down for 7-10 days

Stanton (shoulder) will be shut down for 7-to-10 days with a calf strain, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The long end of that timetable would mean Stanton won't participate in baseball activities until June 1, and he will need another week or two after that to finish his rehab and get up to speed after missing a couple months with a shoulder injury. Per Adler, Stanton believes the calf injury is a result of when he was hit by a pitch a couple days ago while taking live batting practice, which only makes this a more frustrating situation.