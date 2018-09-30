Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sits out Sunday's lineup

Stanton is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Stanton was originally set to bat cleanup as designated hitter as usual, but the Yankees made a late change to replace him with Miguel Andujar. Thankfully it's not an injury situation, as the team would just like to get Stanton a full day off since he has played in 158 games this season. The 28-year-old will close the regular season with a .266/.343/.509 slash line with 38 home runs, 100 RBI and 211 strikeouts in 617 at-bats.