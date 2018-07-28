Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 24th homer

Stanton went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Game 1 of Saturday's twin bill against the Royals.

Stanton cut the deficit to four in the fifth inning, but the Royals would ultimately roll to a 10-5 victory. The 28-year-old has gone 6-for-18 with a double, a home run and six RBI over his previous five games. Stanton is slashing .280/.347/.515 through 102 games during his first season in the Bronx.