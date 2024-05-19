Stanton went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and two total RBI in Saturday's 6-1 win against the White Sox.

Stanton doubled home a run in the first inning and added a solo homer in the third. The long ball was his second in as many days and his third over his past four games. Stanton is enjoying a big month of May, slashing .308/.333/.654 with five homers and 10 RBI through 13 games, though he's also struck out 35.2 percent of the time.