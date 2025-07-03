Stanton went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Wednesday in a loss to Toronto.

Stanton landed the biggest blow in a six-run fifth inning for New York with a 415-foot, three-run blast to center field. It was the first homer -- and the second extra-base hit of any type -- for the veteran masher since coming off the injured list and making his season debut June 16. Through 13 games this season, Stanton is slashing .244/.346/.333 with seven RBI.