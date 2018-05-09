Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Smacks two homers Tuesday
Stanton went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
The blasts were numbers eight and nine of the season for Stanton, and it was also his third two-homer game of the year. The 28-year-old continues to be all-or-nothing at the plate with 10 strikeouts in 22 at-bats since the start of May to go along with his season strikeout rate of 34.4 percent.
