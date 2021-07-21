Stanton went 2-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.
Stanton ended a three-game hitless streak with a single in the fifth inning, and then he snapped an eight-game homer drought with a seventh-inning blast off reliever Brandon Kintzler. The slugger now has 16 dingers on the year, but he's still hitting just .224 with a meager .671 OPS across 52 plate appearances this month.
