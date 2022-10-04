Stanton went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Stanton launched a solo homer off Jonathan Hernandez in the eighth frame, expanding the Yankees' lead to 3-0. The long ball was his 30th of the campaign and sixth since Sept. 10. Over his last 17 games, Stanton has produced a .197 average with six homers, 13 RBI and 12 runs.