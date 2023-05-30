Stanton (hamstring) will being his minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Stanton has been on the road back from a left hamstring strain, and the team confirmed Monday night that he's been cleared to embark on a rehab stint. He hasn't appeared in a game since April 15, so he'll likely need at least a handful of games in the minors before being reinstated from the 10-day injured list.