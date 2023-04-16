Stanton is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Stanton started the past four games and will take a seat after he went 4-for-16 with a home run, a double, three RBI and six strikeouts during that stretch. Willie Calhoun will bat sixth as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale.
