Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Suffers right knee contusion
Stanton's early exit from Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays was due to a right knee contusion, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton left the game in the first inning with what at first appeared to be a hand injury after a slide into third base, but per Hoch, the knock is actually a right knee contusion. The slugger will get an MRI which should provide more information as to the extent of the injury, but he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
