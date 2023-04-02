Stanton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Giants.
He took Alex Cobb deep in the third inning, giving Stanton his first homer of the season. The 33-year-old slugger has launched at least 30 homers in each of the last four seasons in which he's played at least 110 games, and positive regression in last year's career-worst .227 BABIP should raise his overall production -- as long as he can stay healthy.
