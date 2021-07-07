Stanton went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Mariners.

Stanton set the tone early with a 434-foot rocket to left field in the first to get the Yankees on the board. He also singled in the ninth to cap off a multi-hit performance. The long ball was his 15th of the season and his first since June 28. Overall, the 31-year-old is slashing .270/.367/.494 with 22 extra-base hits, 42 RBI, 29 runs scored and a 35:74 BB:K over 270 plate appearances.