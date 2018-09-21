Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Takes seat Friday

Stanton is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Stanton will head to the bench after starting the last 15 games and slashing .155/.254/.310 with 24 strikeouts in 67 plate appearances. The 28-year-old did hit a grand slam against the Red Sox on Thursday, which hopefully helps him break out of the September slump.