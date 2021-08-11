Stanton isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Stanton recorded five consecutive multi-hit games late last week, but he's cooled off recently and has gone 1-for-11 with three walks and three strikeouts across the last three games. Aaron Judge will serve as the designated hitter while Joey Gallo shifts to right field.
