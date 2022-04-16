Stanton went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Orioles.

His third-inning single gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead, but it was all the offense the team could muster as Stanton accounted for three of their seven hits on the night. The 32-year-old slugger is somewhat remarkably still looking for his first walk of the season as he carries a 0:10 BB:K through eight games, but otherwise it's been a strong start to the campaign for Stanton, who's hitting .300 with two homers and seven RBI.