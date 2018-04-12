Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Three hits in Wednesday's win
Stanton went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Red Sox.
That's now back-to-back multi-hit performances for Stanton, and while he's had some trouble making consistent contact in the early going, he does still have three homers and 10 RBI through 12 games. Expect his .235 batting average to continue rising now that Stanton appears to be settling in to his new environment and new uniform.
