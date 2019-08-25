Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: To hit on field in Seattle
Stanton (knee) is expected to start hitting on the field during New York's three-game series in Seattle, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Stanton has been able to take part in agility work on the field over the last few days, so he'll be cleared to take batting practice with the team sometime during his team's upcoming series. The slugger has been rehabbing from a strained PCL since June 26.
