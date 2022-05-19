Stanton went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two additional RBI during Thursday's 9-6 loss to the Orioles.

Stanton looked recharged after taking the day off Wednesday, notching his first home run in four games and his 11th multi-hit contest of the season. The slugger has 11 home runs and 35 RBI through 35 games and is on pace to top his 35-homer, 97-RBI campaign from last year.