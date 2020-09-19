Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Friday that Stanton will sit out Saturday's game against the Red Sox but return Sunday for the series finale, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Both Stanton and Aaron Judge are working their way back from injuries, so the Yankees plan to manage their time carefully as they build back up. Friday marked the first time since Aug. 8 that both sluggers were in the same lineup, and the pair combined to go 2-for-9.